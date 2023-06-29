Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Blake Borgeson Sells 8,885 Shares

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $65,660.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,528,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,639,228.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 13th, Blake Borgeson sold 15,485 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $154,540.30.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $78,099.15.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total value of $45,224.65.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $52,688.05.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $58,019.05.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RXRX stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,559,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,335. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $14.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of -0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.15% and a negative net margin of 533.45%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.93 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RXRX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,888.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,029.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 12,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Featured Stories

