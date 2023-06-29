Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.38

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.38 and last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 940498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Redfin from $7.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.76.

Redfin Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.94, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redfin

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.08. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 387.26% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $325.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.95 million. On average, analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 174,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $1,630,651.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,485.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 174,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $1,630,651.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 261,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,485.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,492 shares in the company, valued at $301,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redfin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Redfin in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

