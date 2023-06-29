RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decline of 64.5% from the May 31st total of 79,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut RedHill Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 58,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:RDHL opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.17. RedHill Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $49.20.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The biotechnology company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Further Reading

