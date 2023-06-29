RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decline of 64.5% from the May 31st total of 79,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com cut RedHill Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 58,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.35% of the company’s stock.
RedHill Biopharma Price Performance
RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The biotechnology company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.
RedHill Biopharma Company Profile
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than RedHill Biopharma
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
- Will Xponential Fitness Recover From a Short Seller Knockout?
- Cal-Maine Downgraded, Dividend Yield At Risk Or Value PLay?
- Analyst Upgrades Drive Old Dominion Freight Line 13.49% Higher
Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.