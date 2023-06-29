Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RPMT – Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.27. 21,064 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 61,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Rego Payment Architectures Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34.

Rego Payment Architectures Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer software solutions. The company provides Mazoola, a mobile payment platform that enables individual users to own and monetize their purchasing behavior. Its online solution enables families and parents to teach their children about financial management and spending, as well as provides children to make secure and private payments, savings, donations, and investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rego Payment Architectures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rego Payment Architectures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.