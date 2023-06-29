Relay Token Price Tops $0.24 on Top Exchanges (RELAY)

Relay Token (RELAY) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 29th. In the last week, Relay Token has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One Relay Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000788 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Relay Token has a total market cap of $3.17 billion and approximately $254.23 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Relay Token Token Profile

Relay Token launched on August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Relay Token is medium.com/@relay_chain. Relay Token’s official website is www.relaychain.com.

Buying and Selling Relay Token

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relay Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Relay Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

