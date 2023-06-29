Ren (REN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.91 Million

Ren (REN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. One Ren token can now be bought for about $0.0604 or 0.00000197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ren has a total market capitalization of $60.30 million and approximately $4.91 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ren has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Ren

Ren launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,127,500 tokens. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ren’s official website is renproject.io. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject.

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin.

REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our their newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol.

It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network.”

