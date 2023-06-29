Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Truist Financial

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNSTFree Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Renasant from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Renasant from $34.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Renasant in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Renasant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Renasant stock opened at $26.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Renasant has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $41.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNSTFree Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $221.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Renasant will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Renasant news, EVP Curtis J. Perry purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.45 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,597.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Foy purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $77,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,878.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Curtis J. Perry acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.45 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,597.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $337,350. Company insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Renasant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Renasant by 803.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

