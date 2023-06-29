Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.495 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.

Republic Services has increased its dividend by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Republic Services has a payout ratio of 33.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Republic Services to earn $5.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

NYSE:RSG opened at $148.83 on Thursday. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $120.58 and a 52 week high of $150.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1,086.2% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

