Request (REQ) Price Tops $0.0752 on Top Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 29th. One Request token can now be bought for $0.0752 or 0.00000247 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. Request has a total market cap of $75.14 million and approximately $401,339.69 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017836 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00018565 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00013877 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,417.40 or 1.00002742 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.0755081 USD and is down -2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $565,812.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.