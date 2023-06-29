Request Trading Down 3% Over Last 7 Days (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 29th. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.0756 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $75.55 million and approximately $403,518.24 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Request has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017783 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00018476 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00013797 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,507.40 or 0.99971653 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.0755081 USD and is down -2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $565,812.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

