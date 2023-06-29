ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. ResMed comprises approximately 1.1% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $6,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ResMed by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 14.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the first quarter worth $694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total value of $324,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 253,526 shares in the company, valued at $54,830,068.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $119,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,040,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total value of $324,405.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 253,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,830,068.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,451 shares of company stock worth $7,332,159 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ResMed Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

NYSE:RMD opened at $214.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.04 and a 1-year high of $247.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.94.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.98%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

