Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCAC – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 740.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 35,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Revelstone Capital Acquisition by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 521,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC lifted its stake in Revelstone Capital Acquisition by 416.9% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. 69.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RCAC remained flat at $10.33 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,128. Revelstone Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.21.

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, media, and/or technology markets. Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp.

