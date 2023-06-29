Reviewing Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) & iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI)

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Free Report) and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.0% of iMedia Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of iMedia Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get iMedia Brands alerts:

Profitability

This table compares iMedia Brands and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iMedia Brands -12.57% -136.73% -13.59% Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A -22.81% -4.99%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iMedia Brands $544.55 million 0.01 -$70.04 million ($2.51) -0.08 Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A

This table compares iMedia Brands and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iMedia Brands.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for iMedia Brands and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iMedia Brands 0 0 4 0 3.00 Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

iMedia Brands currently has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 678.82%. Given iMedia Brands’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe iMedia Brands is more favorable than Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II.

Summary

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II beats iMedia Brands on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iMedia Brands

(Free Report)

iMedia Brands, Inc. operates as an interactive media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Consumer Brands, and Media Commerce Services. The company operates television networks, including ShopHQ that offers jewelry and watches, home, beauty and health, and fashion and accessories; ShopBulldogTV, which provides male-oriented products and services; ShopHQHealth that offers women and men products and services focused on health and wellness categories, such as physical, mental and spiritual health, financial and motivational wellness, weight management, and telehealth medical services; ShopJewelryHQ for jewelry products and services; and 1-2-3.tv, a retailing marketplace for live and automated auctions. It also provides women's apparel and accessories under the Christopher & Banks brand; men and women accessories under the J.W. Hulme brand; and Shaq kitchen products and watches. In addition, the company operates online marketplaces for discounted merchandise through OurGalleria.com and TheCloseout.com; and Retail Media Exchange, an advertising auction platform for advertisers, digital publishers, and supply-side and demand-side platforms. Further, it offers a suite of value-added services; Float Left, an OTT software as a service app platform for media and consumer brands; and i3PL, an end-to-end, white label, managed services specializing in ecommerce customer experience and fulfillment services. The company was formerly known as EVINE Live Inc. and changed its name to iMedia Brands, Inc. in July 2019. iMedia Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II

(Free Report)

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for iMedia Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMedia Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.