RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RKAGY) Short Interest Up 500.0% in June

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RKAGY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RKAGY opened at $6.75 on Thursday. RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.78.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0522 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.83%.

About RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, offers in-patient, semi-patient, and outpatient healthcare services in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation, ophthalmology, pregnancies and births, accident surgery, dentistry, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of thoracic, lung, vascular, nerves and the skeletal system, and heart diseases.

