Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Fiserv by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock worth $2,884,625 over the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv Stock Performance

FI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.95.

FI stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.60. The company had a trading volume of 835,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,509. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.80 and a one year high of $124.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.14.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

