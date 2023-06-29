Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 53.9% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 307,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,729,000 after purchasing an additional 107,547 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 67,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.7% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SYY stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.69. 532,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412,246. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.34 and its 200-day moving average is $75.75. The company has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.84.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

