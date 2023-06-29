Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Has $392,000 Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MET. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $444,205,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 41.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,165,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876,930 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,761,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in MetLife by 564.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,097,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,934 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in MetLife by 309.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,277 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.55.

MetLife Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE MET traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,830,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,396,037. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.79. The stock has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.69%.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

