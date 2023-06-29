Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Has $488,000 Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock remained flat at $175.66 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 691,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $150.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.02 and its 200 day moving average is $180.23. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

