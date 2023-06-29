Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Sells 105 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.54.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of Clorox stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.12. 242,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,547. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $124.58 and a 12-month high of $178.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.54, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

