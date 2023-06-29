Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Sells 163 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 2.6% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,279,783 shares of company stock valued at $510,549,964 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.4 %

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.90.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $6.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $465.05. The company had a trading volume of 886,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,697. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $430.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $375.77. The stock has a market cap of $441.46 billion, a PE ratio of 72.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $296.32 and a 1-year high of $468.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

