Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for approximately 0.9% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,647,825,000 after acquiring an additional 952,906 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,318,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,567,701,000 after buying an additional 20,225 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $982,714,000 after buying an additional 29,487 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 21,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after buying an additional 2,630,442 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $650,552,000 after buying an additional 282,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $213.07. 214,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,459. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.43 and a 200-day moving average of $226.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.17%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

