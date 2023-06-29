Ripio Credit Network Trading Up 5.9% This Week (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $852,411.75 and $10,387.90 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017833 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00018554 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00013848 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,444.90 or 1.00041396 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00167222 USD and is up 8.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $10,671.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.