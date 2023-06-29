Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) rose 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.56 and last traded at $15.55. Approximately 20,382,616 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 28,933,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RIVN shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rivian Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.58.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.06.

Insider Activity

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.97 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 292.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 595.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.43) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $452,730.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $49,698.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $452,730.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,198.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,423 shares of company stock valued at $793,029. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

