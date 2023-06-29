Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) PT Raised to $18.00

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 78.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ROIV. Bank of America increased their price target on Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

ROIV opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average of $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Roivant Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $10.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Roivant Sciences news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 87,830 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $762,364.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 200,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,206.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 87,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $762,364.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 200,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,206.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Eric Venker sold 73,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $625,604.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 675,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,750,785.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,851,861 shares of company stock valued at $136,425,337 over the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $680,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 555,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 50,037 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 1,042.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 118,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines. It develops transformative medicines by building technologies and developing talent in creative ways, leveraging its platform to launch Vants nimble and focuses biopharmaceutical and health technology companies.

