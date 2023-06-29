Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.87

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.87 and traded as high as $9.08. Royce Global Value Trust shares last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 4,594 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.04.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 27.7% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 109,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 23,759 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 24.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 49,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 9,672 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 151,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 77.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

