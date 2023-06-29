Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Short Interest Up 716.1% in June

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a growth of 716.1% from the May 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Royce Value Trust Price Performance

RVT stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.71. 117,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,386. Royce Value Trust has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $16.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.57.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royce Value Trust

About Royce Value Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,394,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,637,000 after buying an additional 168,048 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,909,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,318,000 after purchasing an additional 490,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Royce Value Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,812,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,601,000 after buying an additional 23,426 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,659,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,203,000 after buying an additional 78,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,565,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,250,000 after acquiring an additional 55,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

