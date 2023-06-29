Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Short Interest Up 716.1% in June

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a growth of 716.1% from the May 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Royce Value Trust Price Performance
RVT stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.71. 117,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,386. Royce Value Trust has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $16.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.57.
Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royce Value Trust
About Royce Value Trust
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Royce Value Trust
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.