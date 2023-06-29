RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Buys 5,712 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,551,000 after buying an additional 73,429,036 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after buying an additional 789,244 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,803,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,175,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,061,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,665,000 after buying an additional 431,030 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $138.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.03. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.21 and a 12-month high of $160.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

