RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACWI opened at $94.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $75.71 and a twelve month high of $96.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.22.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.9529 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

