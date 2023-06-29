RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $83.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.14. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.44 and a fifty-two week high of $95.18.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

