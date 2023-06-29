RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 0.23% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWX. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 47.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period.

EWX opened at $51.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.00. The stock has a market cap of $678.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.25 and a 1-year high of $54.09.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

