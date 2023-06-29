RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $93.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.16. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $100.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.2693 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

