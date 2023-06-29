RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Takes Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,000. Federal Signal makes up approximately 3.0% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 0.17% of Federal Signal as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 58,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FSS shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Federal Signal from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

Federal Signal Stock Up 0.0 %

FSS stock opened at $63.03 on Thursday. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $33.99 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.79.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $385.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lauren B. Elting sold 14,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $783,178.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,555.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lauren B. Elting sold 14,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $783,178.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,555.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 9,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $490,787.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,297.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,214 shares of company stock valued at $3,828,273. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federal Signal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.