RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 190 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,013 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,351,000 after acquiring an additional 91,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 30,482 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.77.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $291.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.86. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $298.86. The company has a market capitalization of $213.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

