Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target Lowered to C$41.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Russel Metals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RUSMF traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.35. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,634. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.83. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $28.43.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.