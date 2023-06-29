Russell Investments Australian Responsible Investment ETF (ASX:RARI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

Russell Investments Australian Responsible Investment ETF (ASX:RARI – Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, June 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.477 per share on Sunday, July 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Russell Investments Australian Responsible Investment ETF’s previous final dividend of $0.43.
Russell Investments Australian Responsible Investment ETF Price Performance
