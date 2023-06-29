RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.13

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.13 and last traded at $27.83, with a volume of 98684 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RXST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of RxSight in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of RxSight from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of RxSight in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of RxSight from $17.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of RxSight from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

RxSight Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 11.40 and a current ratio of 12.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RxSight

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $17.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.32 million. RxSight had a negative net margin of 108.38% and a negative return on equity of 56.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that RxSight, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RxSight by 39.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in RxSight in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of RxSight by 413.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of RxSight by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in RxSight during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

RxSight Company Profile

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

