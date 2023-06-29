Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SAFE. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Safehold from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Safehold from $50.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold Price Performance

NYSE SAFE traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $22.99. The company had a trading volume of 297,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,699. The company has a quick ratio of 36.60, a current ratio of 36.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.94. Safehold has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $48.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.10. The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.25 million. Safehold had a negative net margin of 93.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. Safehold’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $49.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Safehold will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay Sugarman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.58 per share, with a total value of $245,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 91,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,419.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $304,652. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safehold

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Safehold by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Safehold by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Safehold by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Safehold by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Safehold by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period.

Safehold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.