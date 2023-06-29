Saitama (SAITAMA) Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 29th. Over the last week, Saitama has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Saitama token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Saitama has a market capitalization of $38.87 million and $1.44 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017861 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00018516 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00013902 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,376.87 or 1.00029742 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Saitama Token Profile

Saitama is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,448,171,951 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. The official website for Saitama is linktr.ee/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Saitama Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,449,241,108.348915 with 44,370,139,715.44226 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00088334 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,590,232.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saitama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Saitama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

