Sammy Aaron Sells 208,943 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Stock

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 208,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $4,126,624.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,824.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

GIII stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,595. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $25.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.10.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $606.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

GIII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 87,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 39,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

