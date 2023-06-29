Sanford C. Bernstein Boosts Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $50.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UBER. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.44.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $44.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $45.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.35. The company has a market cap of $89.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.58, a PEG ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 69,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $3,148,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,416,243 shares in the company, valued at $63,730,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 69,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $3,148,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,416,243 shares in the company, valued at $63,730,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,143 shares of company stock worth $6,047,399. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.3% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.