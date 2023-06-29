Santori & Peters Inc. Buys 67,771 Shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

Santori & Peters Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Free Report) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,771 shares during the quarter. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF accounts for 3.4% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Santori & Peters Inc. owned 2.60% of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF worth $6,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $706,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $823,000.

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.15. The stock had a trading volume of 747 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,470. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $24.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.49.

The Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN (CAPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Shiller Barclays CAPE US Sector index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that aims to outperform the S&P 500 Index by investing in US stocks of any size from the most undervalued sectors based on the CAPE ratio and momentum factors.

