Santori & Peters Inc. Has $777,000 Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Santori & Peters Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of VIG traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.13. The stock had a trading volume of 147,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,062. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $162.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.64. The company has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

