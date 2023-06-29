Santori & Peters Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Santori & Peters Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,420 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,588 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,378,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,938,000 after purchasing an additional 595,046 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,408,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,723,000 after purchasing an additional 68,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.57. 948,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,321,740. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.71. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

