Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$37.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAP. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Veritas Investment Research set a C$31.00 price objective on Saputo and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Saputo Price Performance

TSE:SAP opened at C$28.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.41. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$27.72 and a 12 month high of C$37.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.67.

Saputo Announces Dividend

Saputo ( TSE:SAP Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.05. Saputo had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of C$4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.34 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Saputo will post 1.8356412 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 19th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Stories

