Sawyer & Company Inc Acquires 66 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Chubb were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CB. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.38.

NYSE CB traded up $3.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $188.39. 658,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.43 and a 200-day moving average of $204.87.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 27.61%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

