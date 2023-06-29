Sawyer & Company Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 488.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the first quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

NYSE:MA traded up $4.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $384.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,433. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $392.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $364.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $376.65 and its 200-day moving average is $366.49.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

