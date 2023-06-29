Sawyer & Company Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 488.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the first quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.
In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:MA traded up $4.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $384.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,433. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $392.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $364.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $376.65 and its 200-day moving average is $366.49.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
