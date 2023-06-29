Sawyer & Company Inc Has $1.19 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Sawyer & Company Inc reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $460,859.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,828.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.3 %

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

NYSE:CL traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,060,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,874,135. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.