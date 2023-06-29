Sawyer & Company Inc Has $2.81 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Sawyer & Company Inc lowered its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up 1.5% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 37,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.2% during the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 14,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $182.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,798. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $183.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.48%.

Several research firms recently commented on ECL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.57.

In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $192,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,590. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

