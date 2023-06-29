Sawyer & Company Inc Reduces Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sawyer & Company Inc lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,363 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $47,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,605,661,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.61. 1,121,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,106,651. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.05. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $95.60. The stock has a market cap of $115.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 97.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. UBS Group downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.