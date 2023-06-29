Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $150.99

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €150.99 ($164.12) and traded as high as €160.06 ($173.98). Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at €159.26 ($173.11), with a volume of 826,999 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($201.09) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($157.61) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €144.00 ($156.52) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €160.12 and its 200-day moving average price is €151.07.

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation business worldwide. It offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical vehicle charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, power and energy monitoring systems, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, field services, and switchboards and enclosures.

